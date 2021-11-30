Get your picture with the Larry O'Brien trophy and win Bucks tickets at Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department is hosting another COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Fiserv Forum, and they're hoping some Bucks-related incentives will help get more shots in arms.

Those who attend the clinic on Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. will once again be able to take a photo with the NBA's Larry O'Brien championship trophy. Attendees will also be entered into a drawing for a four-pack of tickets for that night's game against the Miami Heat.

“We were blown away by the response to the last vaccine clinic at Fiserv Forum and heartened by those who took this important step to protect themselves and their children from COVID-19. I hope to see even more families this Saturday,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “We greatly appreciate our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and thank them for their generous ticket donation to two lucky families.”

The clinic will have the following vaccines available:

Pediatric Pfizer vaccine

First, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Flu vaccines

The Health Department's previous Fiserv Forum clinic resulted in 309 administered doses of COVID-19 vaccine. 149 of those were pediatric vaccines. 71 flu shots were also given.

The lucky winners of the Bucks tickets will be notified via email following the completion of the clinic.

WHERE

· Fiserv Forum Atrium

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

· Free Parking available in the Highland Street Parking Garage

1030 N. 6th Street

WHEN

· Saturday, December 4, 2021

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

