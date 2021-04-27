Get a free COVID-19 vaccine at the May 2 Milwaukee Bucks game

MILWAUKEE — You have the chance to get a free COVID-19 vaccine dose at the May 2 Milwaukee Bucks game.

The Milwaukee Health Department said in a statement Thursday that free first vaccine doses will be offered to attendees of the Sunday, May 2 Bucks game at 2:30 p.m.

Fans will be able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and are pleased to team with the Milwaukee Health Department to give fans this easy and convenient opportunity,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “This is a critical time for all of us to take the necessary step that will help return our lives to normal. Let’s make this happen together.”

Register for the vaccine on the city's website and county's website.

