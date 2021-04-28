Garland Elementary School goes virtual after positive COVID-19 cases

The principal of Garland Elementary School, Dr. Steve Kull, announced that the entire school would be going virtual for 14 days Wednesday, April 28.

The shift to virtual learning was decided after MPS identified three positive COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days at Garland School.

After the 14 day hiatus, the student will return to in-person learning on May 11.

Elementary-age students just returned to in-person learning two weeks ago today.

Parents with any questions can reach out by calling 414-304-6500.

