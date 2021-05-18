Watch
Fully vaccinated woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

Posted at 11:00 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 12:00:05-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison woman who was fully vaccinated has died of coronavirus complications, according to her sons who say her underlying health conditions likely made her more vulnerable to infection.

Seventy-five-year-old Olivia Kingree had diabetes and a kidney condition, among other health issues.

She died Sunday while in hospice at a Madison nursing home.

One son, Dr. Seth Kingree, says the combination of medications she was taking impaired her immune response to the vaccine, so she probably did not produce as many antibodies.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.