From galas to concerts, Milwaukee is back and busier than ever

The Wisconsin State Fair Park will host the first in-person large concert, We Outside, on Saturday
As we enter into the warmer summer month with limited COVID-19 protocols, Milwaukee seems to be healing.
Posted at 10:26 PM, Jun 25, 2021
MILWAUKEE — As we enter into the warmer summer month with limited COVID-19 protocols, the city seems to be healing. This weekend will bring major sporting events, concerts, galas and more.

The Marcus Performing Arts Center held its annual 16th Annual BASH, a fundraising gala they weren't able to host last year. Audience members dressed in gowns bustled throughout the newly renovated auditorium. This event was just one of many kicking off the busy weekend.

Poster image (30).jpg

"We are in the business of supporting live performances," said Katie Korek, a public relations associate for the United Performing Arts Fund.

This Sunday more than 500 people are expected to participate in person for the annual UPAF Ride for the Arts Series.

The goal to get people to gather again and enjoy a concert or show is more than the experience; it's the ability to provide opportunities for artists.

"We want those local artists to be employed, to be able to entertain people on the stages like the one behind me," said Korek.

Poster image (32).jpg

Happening across town, crews are setting up for the first major concert since the pandemic at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. Nearly 2,000 people are set to attend the We Outside hip-hop show featuring local artists like Djay Mando and Lakeyah.

"And besides the fact that it’s going to be the first major concert in the city, just being able to give Milwaukee talent an outlet to showcase their talent is amazing," said Mando.

Poster image (31).jpg

