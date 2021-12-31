Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Froedtert restricts visitors with updated policy, no visitors allowed in Emergency Departments

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hobe, Marty
<p>Froedtert &amp; The Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee received an A as an overall grade in the study. The hospital does a good job of avoiding the spread of staph bacteria by making sure doctors and nurses clean their hands and medical equipment properly, but they could improve on regularly checking patients for bed sores and making sure not to leave dangerous objects inside patient&#39;s bodies during surgeries.</p>
Free head & neck cancer screening at Froedtert on Wednesday April 11
Posted at 9:20 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 22:20:33-05

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin updated its visitor policy amid the recent COVID-19 spike.

Effective Friday, no visitors will be allowed in Emergency Departments. Patients without COVID-19 in the hospital are allowed on visitor who may change every seven days.

Patients without COVID-19 in Birth Centers are allowed one visitor who must be the same individual throughout the patient's stay, plus one certified doula during labor and delivery.

Also effective Friday, everyone in Froedtert facilities are required to wear a mask. Medical-grade masks are required at hospital campuses.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.