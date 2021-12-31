Froedtert restricts visitors with updated policy, no visitors allowed in Emergency Departments

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin updated its visitor policy amid the recent COVID-19 spike.

Effective Friday, no visitors will be allowed in Emergency Departments. Patients without COVID-19 in the hospital are allowed on visitor who may change every seven days.

Patients without COVID-19 in Birth Centers are allowed one visitor who must be the same individual throughout the patient's stay, plus one certified doula during labor and delivery.

Also effective Friday, everyone in Froedtert facilities are required to wear a mask. Medical-grade masks are required at hospital campuses.

Effective Friday, Dec. 31, there will be no visitors allowed in our Emergency Departments. Patients in the hospital (without COVID-19) are allowed one visitor who may change every seven days. — Froedtert (@Froedtert) December 31, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip