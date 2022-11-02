Free COVID-19 treatment telehealth service opens in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has announced a free telehealth service to provide more accessibility to COVID-19 treatment.

Antiviral treatment for COVID-19 must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms, so having access to clinicians to prescribe treatment is essential.

Anyone 18 or older who tests positive for COVID-19 can have a telehealth consultation with a clinician in 30 minutes or less, according to the DHS.

At-home COVID-19 tests as well as tests performed by a healthcare professional or at a community testing site are all acceptable.

According to a news release from the DHS, if you are eligible, the clinician will prescribe an oral antiviral pill that reduces the risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

The antiviral pill prescription can be filled at over 600 pharmacies across Wisconsin, which is roughly 70 percent of pharmacies in the state, the DHS said.

If you do not have access to an eligible pharmacy, the medicine can be shipped to you overnight.

To increase accessibility, the COVID-19 Treatment Telehealth service is available statewide, through the internet and phone, and is available in multiple languages.

Consultations are available every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This service is not for emergencies and is only for COVID-19 treatment.

To schedule a COVID-19 treatment telehealth appointment, you can visit the DHS website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip