First case of Omicron variant reported in Chicago

MILWAUKEE — The first case of the Omicron variant appeared in Milwaukee on Saturday; now it has emerged in Chicago.

City of Chicago health officials announced Tuesday that the case of the latest COVID-19 variant was found in a fully vaccinated city resident, who had also gotten their booster shot.

Chicago news outlets report that person was visited by an out-of-state traveler who also tested positive for the Omicron variant. Officials did not say where that second person was from.

Luckily the Chicago resident did not need to be hospitalized. Their condition is improving and they have been self-isolating since they began experiencing symptoms, officials said.

The variant is making its way through the Midwest. Minnesota saw their first case of the variant on Thursday.

As experts investigate the new variant, Wisconsin health leaders on Tuesday voiced their concerns on the previous variant, the Delta variant, which is leading to crowded hospitals and a new spike in cases.

"We are full. Period," said Eric Conley, president of Froedtert Hospital, during a roundtable discussion with health leaders.

Conley was one of four bluntly detailing their struggle to care for patients. According to Conley, 33 out of their 100+ ICU beds are made up of COVID-patients. Conley said roughly 88 percent of their COVID-positive cases are unvaccinated.

