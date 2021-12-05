Watch
First case of Omicron variant identified in Wisconsin

Posted at 7:04 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 20:34:59-05

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has detected its first case of the Omicron variant in the state.

The person who tested positive for the variant is an adult male from Milwaukee County who recently returned from a trip to South Africa. He was fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose prior to infection. He reported mild symptoms and did not need hospitalization.

Governor Tony Evers said the state has been preparing for this potential situation.

“We’ve been prepared for this news and will continue trusting the science to help keep Wisconsinites and our communities healthy and safe,” Evers said. “Now is the time to double down on our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. I urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose as soon as possible and to follow the latest public health guidance.”

This man's case was not related to the COVID-19 outbreak that DHS and the City of Milwaukee Health Department are investigating.

Read the full release from DHS here.

