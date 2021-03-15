Menu

Few COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in Wisconsin

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 13:35:16-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fewer than 2,400 doses of the precious and highly sought after coronavirus vaccine were wasted or spoiled in Wisconsin through February, with the single largest case happening when an employee did it on purpose.

That is according to data that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services provided to The Associated Press.

The data shows that through February, there had been more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin and just 2,349 were wasted or spoiled.

That is a spoilage rate of 0.16%.

There have been high-profile examples of large amounts of waste reported in other states.

