Experts push to get people booster shots as COVID-19 cases spike

MILWAUKEE — Just a week before Christmas, COVID-19 cases are beginning to spike - pushing the need to not only be vaccinated but get the booster shot as well.

Dr. Hashim Zaibak of Hayat Pharmacies has seen a spike in positive cases of people who have received their vaccines, but not booster shots.

"We are seeing a lot more cases of COVID in patients that have only gotten the two doses, and they waited for more than six months to get the booster," said Dr. Zaibak.

Data from the Milwaukee Health Department shows case counts have slowly crept up since a low back in late October.

While many believe they are fully protected without having taken a booster shot, Dr. Hashim warns they can still be vulnerable.

"I think that in the near future, the person has to prove that he or she has gotten the booster in order to have that stamp of being fully vaccinated. If it's been six months since you got your second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, come back and get your booster," said Hashim.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also urges anyone who has received the one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to wait 60 days before you receive a booster shot of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

