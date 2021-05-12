Evers promises to preserve grants in face of less stimulus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says the federal government’s decision to send Wisconsin $700 million less in coronavirus relief dollars than first estimated could mean there will be less money for broadband expansion and the state’s pandemic response.

Evers’ administration had expected $3.2 billion in stimulus aid. But the administration learned Monday that it will receive only $2.5 billion in two payments a year apart.

The governor and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin have asked the U.S. Treasury to consider giving the money to the state in one lump sum. Democratic U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, Ron Kind and Gwen Moore sent their own letter to the Treasury on Wednesday opposing the reduction and asking for a lump sum.

