Entire floor of Marquette residence hall moved, quarantined

The entire third floor of O’Donnell Hall at Marquette University has been moved out and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days due to a confirmed cluster of increasing COVID-19 cases in the residence hall.

Marquette moved the students to "a near-campus quarantine location" that began Friday, March 5, and will extend through Saturday, March 20.

While in quarantine, students have been asked to not leave their designated locations and are expected to complete 'COVID Cheqs' daily.

The quarantine location has private rooms and private bathrooms and all meals will be delivered to students in their assigned locations.

Students on the first and second floor of O’Donnell Hall will be required to be tested Monday, March 8 if they haven't taken a COVID test this week already.

Residents who test positive will be directed to isolate in a "university-identified isolation space."

Marquette says students who violate their quarantine directives will result in university sanctions.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip