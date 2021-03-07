Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Entire floor of Marquette residence hall moved, quarantined

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Marquette University
Posted at 8:24 AM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 09:51:57-05

The entire third floor of O’Donnell Hall at Marquette University has been moved out and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days due to a confirmed cluster of increasing COVID-19 cases in the residence hall.

Marquette moved the students to "a near-campus quarantine location" that began Friday, March 5, and will extend through Saturday, March 20.

While in quarantine, students have been asked to not leave their designated locations and are expected to complete 'COVID Cheqs' daily.

The quarantine location has private rooms and private bathrooms and all meals will be delivered to students in their assigned locations.

Students on the first and second floor of O’Donnell Hall will be required to be tested Monday, March 8 if they haven't taken a COVID test this week already.

Residents who test positive will be directed to isolate in a "university-identified isolation space."

Marquette says students who violate their quarantine directives will result in university sanctions.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.