Doctor blasts Sen. Ron Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine skepticism

Posted at 3:45 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 16:50:55-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin plans to hold a news conference bringing together people who claim to have had adverse reactions to the coronavirus vaccine.

Johnson, who has no medical training or expertise, has been criticized by doctors and others for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Jeff Huebner, a family doctor in Madison, said Johnson was “promoting dangerous and unfounded claims about COVID-19 vaccines” that contradict medical data and evidence.

“As a member of the Wisconsin medical community I’m gravely concerned about the impact his event and remarks will have on our ability to return to normal and protect Wisconsinites from COVID-19.,” Huebner said in a statement.

Medical experts say the risk of side effects from COVID-19 vaccines is exceedingly low and that the benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh the risks.

Johnson said Friday that the Monday news conference in Milwaukee will allow people from around the country to tell their stories and express concerns he says have been “repeatedly ignored” by the medical community.

