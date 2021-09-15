DHS: Weekly average of COVID-19 cases highest since mid-January

The weekly average of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are the highest they've been since mid-January, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

More than 3,400 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the 7-day average to more than 1,800 cases. The last time levels were this high was Jan. 18 with a 7-day average of more than 1,900 cases.

Additionally, cases are four times higher among people who are not fully vaccinated; hospitalizations are nine times higher; and deaths are 11 times higher compared to people who are fully vaccinated.

