WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health advisory Monday about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

DHS said in a statement that the highly contagious Omicron variant has been detected in Wisconsin and is anticipated to cause a rapid increase in disease activity in the coming weeks.

Wisconsin DHS expressed concern that the rise in COVID cases in the state will overwhelm an already strained health care system. DHS said this could lead to situations where people with medical emergencies may not be able to receive care due to a lack of hospital capacity.

DHS encourages people to get vaccinated, wear a mask and keep gathering small during the holidays.

“I urge every Wisconsinite to take immediate action and get the COVID-19 vaccine and your booster dose if you haven’t received it already — this is critically important for mitigating surges in hospitalizations and deaths across our state,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Please get the vaccine, continue following public health best practices, and do your part to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant.”

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider in your community, visit Vaccines.gov, or call 211 or 877-947-2211.