DHS adopts CDC's COVID-19 VaccineFinder

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will begin using VaccineFinder, a tool that aims to easily locate COVID-19 vaccine providers for the public.

VaccineFinder was launched by the enters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in March to help people find vaccines in their area.

“DHS is constantly evaluating different tools to make it easier to find available vaccine,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “It is critical that we streamline this process so anyone wanting a vaccination can quickly locate available vaccine in their community and get vaccinated.”

VaccineFinder is said to give users a more customizable experience when searching for vaccines. Days, hours of clinics, and brand of vaccine are all available to users.

You can use VaccineFinder here.

People can also call the toll-free vaccine hotline at 844-684-1064 with questions or for help finding or registering for a vaccination appointment.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip