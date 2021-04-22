Watch
DHS adopts CDC's COVID-19 VaccineFinder

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science -- and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 13:28:50-04

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will begin using VaccineFinder, a tool that aims to easily locate COVID-19 vaccine providers for the public.

VaccineFinder was launched by the enters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in March to help people find vaccines in their area.

“DHS is constantly evaluating different tools to make it easier to find available vaccine,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “It is critical that we streamline this process so anyone wanting a vaccination can quickly locate available vaccine in their community and get vaccinated.”

VaccineFinder is said to give users a more customizable experience when searching for vaccines. Days, hours of clinics, and brand of vaccine are all available to users.

You can use VaccineFinder here.

People can also call the toll-free vaccine hotline at 844-684-1064 with questions or for help finding or registering for a vaccination appointment.

