Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Dave Matthews Band reschedules tour; will play Summerfest in September

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Roberts/Getty Images
BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 21: Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performs live for fans at the 2014 Byron Bay Bluesfest on April 21, 2014 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)
25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014
Posted at 11:30 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 12:30:27-04

Dave Matthews Band, previously scheduled to play Summerfest on July 2, will now play at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on September 15, 2021.

The popular rock act will now play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 1, 2021.

All online ticket orders, including those previously purchased, include a digital ticket to Summerfest 2021. Fans who previously purchased tickets in-person at the Summerfest Box Office should return to receive one general admission Summerfest 2021 ticket.

Refunds will be available until 30 days after original purchase.

You can purchase tickets here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.