DanDan closes in-restaurant dining temporarily amid COVID-19 spike

MILWAUKEE — DanDan in Milwaukee announced they will close in-restaurant dining on Thursday and Friday.

They will stay open for carry-out and delivery.

The restaurant said it will re-open its dining room on New Year's Day for dinner.

DanDan also said they are canceling its New Year's Day Dim Sum Brunch.

"In order to provide you with an exceptional and safe dining experience, we need all members of our team present and most importantly, healthy," DanDan posted on Instagram.

To order, call 414-488-8036.

