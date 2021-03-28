COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open at Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE — In a partnership between Milwaukee World Festival, Inc and Pick ‘n Save/Kroger Health the Summerfest Guest Services building will be made into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to support the Milwaukee community.
The clinic will offer vaccination twice a week, by appointment only, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m beginning Tuesday, March 30. The clinic will also operate on select Saturdays.
To schedule an appointment, visit picknsave.com/covidvaccine or call 1-866-211-5320.
Free parking will be available in Lot A, adjacent to the Summerfest Guest Services building at 200 N. Harbor Drive.
Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required.