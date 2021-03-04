COVID-19 vaccine assistance hotline available

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that a new COVID-19 vaccine assistance hotline is now available.

Wisconsinites can now call (844) 684-1064 (toll-free) with vaccine-related questions and for personal assistance.

“Learning about the vaccine, trying to find a location, and registering for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can be stressful,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Being able to talk directly to someone who can answer your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine will go a long way to easing these concerns.”

The new call center will help people find vaccine locations, answer medical questions and assist with vaccine registration.

“Access to the internet should not be a barrier to getting the vaccine,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Those who are eligible and want the vaccine will be able to as supply allows, and we’re excited that this call center can help them do it.”

