COVID-19 testing available at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Milwaukee

Mary OConnell
Posted at 1:02 PM, Feb 02, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Redeemer Lutheran Church on Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee will now offer free COVID-19 testing.

The testing site is being run in partnership with Apollo Labs and has been approved by the Milwaukee County Health Department. The site will offer free PCR tests. No appointment is necessary.

Come anytime Monday through Friday between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Walk-in testing will be done in Redeemer's sanctuary. Drive up testing can be accommodated in the U-shaped driveway.

