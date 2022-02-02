COVID-19 testing available at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Redeemer Lutheran Church on Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee will now offer free COVID-19 testing.

The testing site is being run in partnership with Apollo Labs and has been approved by the Milwaukee County Health Department. The site will offer free PCR tests. No appointment is necessary.

Come anytime Monday through Friday between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Walk-in testing will be done in Redeemer's sanctuary. Drive up testing can be accommodated in the U-shaped driveway.

For more information, follow this link.

