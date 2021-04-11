COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Seven-day average of new cases rising

MADISON (NBC 26) — While Saturday's number of new coronavirus cases wasn't as high as the past previous days, the seven-day average for new cases continues to climb.

Wisconsin DHS reported 804 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, with the seven-day average rising to 778. The average hasn't been that high since mid-February.

It comes after Wisconsin recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in two months on Thursday, leading to new warnings from state health officials about the growing spread of more contagious variants and a renewed call for everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The seven-day average of new cases on Thursday was twice as high as a month ago.

“There’s a danger of this pandemic getting out of control,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer.

State health officials urged people to not only get vaccinated but to continue wearing masks, frequently washing hands and maintaining a social distance to slow the virus spread.

As of Saturday, nearly 24% of Wisconsin residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.