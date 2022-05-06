COVID-19 community levels return to yellow zone in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County has returned to the yellow zone for COVID-19 community levels, according to Dr. Ben Weston.

Weston is the Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County. He shared the news on Twitter Thursday, saying the case rate was what pushed Milwaukee County over from green to yellow.

He said the county is up from 158 cases per 100,000 people to 206 per 100,000. The threshold for the yellow zone is 200. Weston also said hospitalizations are up from 6.1 per 100,000 to 6.8 per 100,000.

With the change from green to yellow, Weston said vaccines and boosters are critical and urged people to mask indoors to protect those who may be more vulnerable.

"We are in a dynamic situation and so too must our response be dynamic," Weston said in his Tweet.

UPDATE: #Milwaukee County now officially in medium 🟡 for #COVID19 community level.



This means...



💉vacc and 🚀booster are critical.



protect vulnerable with 😷🍃📏 indoors



🧪testing & 💊treatment if sick



We are in a dynamic situation and so too must our response be dynamic. — Ben Weston MD MPH 😷 💉 (@BenWWeston) May 5, 2022

