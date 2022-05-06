Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 community levels return to yellow zone in Milwaukee County

Coronavirus
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 3:48 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 04:48:30-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County has returned to the yellow zone for COVID-19 community levels, according to Dr. Ben Weston.

Weston is the Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County. He shared the news on Twitter Thursday, saying the case rate was what pushed Milwaukee County over from green to yellow.

He said the county is up from 158 cases per 100,000 people to 206 per 100,000. The threshold for the yellow zone is 200. Weston also said hospitalizations are up from 6.1 per 100,000 to 6.8 per 100,000.

With the change from green to yellow, Weston said vaccines and boosters are critical and urged people to mask indoors to protect those who may be more vulnerable.

"We are in a dynamic situation and so too must our response be dynamic," Weston said in his Tweet.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.