COVID-19 claims 15 people in life of one Milwaukee woman

items.[0].image.alt
Carrie Antlfinger/AP
Kimberly Montgomery sits for a photo in her office in City Hall on Feb. 23, 2020, in Milwaukee. Montgomery lost 15 people in her life to COVID-19. "I don't know if I ever will ever be able to process all of them," she said. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)
Virus Outbreak One Year 15 Losses
Posted at 1:11 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 14:11:16-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee woman has lost at least 15 people in her world to the coronavirus in the year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

Kimberly Montgomery grieves for family members, friends and friends who were like family.

All but one of those who died was Black, like Montgomery, who works in city government.

The losses included a retired police officer who was an usher and deacon at her church, a friend’s brother who was a restaurant cook and a close friend who was a nurse caring for COVID patients in Atlanta.

The 59-year-old says the shock factor doesn't wear off, but it tempers.

