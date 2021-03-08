COVID-19 claims 15 people in life of one Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee woman has lost at least 15 people in her world to the coronavirus in the year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
Kimberly Montgomery grieves for family members, friends and friends who were like family.
All but one of those who died was Black, like Montgomery, who works in city government.
The losses included a retired police officer who was an usher and deacon at her church, a friend’s brother who was a restaurant cook and a close friend who was a nurse caring for COVID patients in Atlanta.
The 59-year-old says the shock factor doesn't wear off, but it tempers.