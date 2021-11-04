Watch
COVID-19 cases dropping in Wisconsin, but at a slow rate

MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 infections are going down in Wisconsin, although medical professionals say it has been a slow fall. Health officials say Wisconsin is averaging more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases per day.

That's down considerably from September when the number climbed above 2,900.

However, the numbers were down to double digits in June. Dr. John Raymond, president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin, says compared to other states Wisconsin is "lagging a little bit."

The seven-day average of deaths in Wisconsin fell below double digits Wednesday for the first time in almost two months.

