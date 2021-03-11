Menu

Covid-19 cases and deaths down in Wisconsin nursing homes, AARP reports

Carlos Osorio
<p>In a photo from April 14, 2016, Glen Hotchkiss talks to his mother Phyllis Hotchkiss at her nursing home in Adrian, Mich. Phyllis, 93, has dementia and is confined to a wheelchair and was involuntarily discharged from her nursing home this year to one further away from her family.</p>
Posted at 1:11 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 14:12:44-05

According to AARP Wisconsin's COVID-19 Dashboard, cases and deaths in Wisconsin nursing homes are trending downward.

AARP reports that the deaths of nursing home residents are less than half of what they were in the previous four weeks, dropping from a rate of 1.36 per 100 residents to 0.5.

COVID-19 cases have declined as well, dropping from 5.1 per 100 residents to 1.5.

"Decreasing numbers and vaccine rollout give hope, but we should not lose sight of the chronic, ongoing problems in our long-term care system that were exposed by COVID,” said AARP Wisconsin State Director Sam Wilson.

Although deaths and cases are going down, AARP says shortages of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) remain a big challenge for staff.

Staffing shortages are also a problem but are improving with 38.8 percent of facilities reporting a shortage in the most recent dashboard, which is down slightly from 39.7 from the previous weeks.

“The dashboard data over the last two months of 2020 painted a very dire picture for our nursing homes in Wisconsin, with accelerating numbers of cases and deaths throughout the state,” Wilson said. “At that time, we pleaded with everyone in our communities to redouble our health and safety efforts and prioritize the vaccination process for our vulnerable nursing home residents. Today’s nursing home dashboard release is proof positive that combination is working and working in a big way in Wisconsin.”

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.