Community vaccination sites originally available only for priority ZIP codes are now open to everyone

The community COVID-19 vaccination sites at North and South Division high schools will now be open to all city residents, ages 16 and older, the health department announced on Tuesday.

The sites currently were only offering vaccinations to residents of specific, priority ZIP codes.

"We want as many people as possible vaccinated promptly and easily. Opening the doors to all residents at these community vaccination sites will help achieve that goal,” Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said. “This change allows us to increase the number of vaccinations provided at these two locations so that we better utilize our capacity.”

Residents can visit North Division High School at 1011 West Center Street and South Division High School at 1515 West Lapham Boulevard for walk-in vaccinations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. until April 16.

The health department said COVID-19 testing at American Family Field is also changing as the baseball season gets underway.

Starting April 12, testing at the park will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will be moved to the east parking lot.

Testing will not take place on April 14 or April 28 due to the Brewers game schedule.

For more information on vaccinations in Milwaukee, click here.

