City of Racine now requiring masks in city buildings amid COVID-19 spike

RACINE — The City of Racine is now requiring city staff and members of the public to wear masks while in city-owned buildings, regardless of their vaccination status.

Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said in a statement Wednesday the call was made after the CDC updated their guidance regarding mask-wearing, as the country sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, particularly of the delta variant of the virus.

Racine's mask policy goes into effect Thursday.

According to the city, the mask requirement includes:

City employees while at work, indoors, if they are not alone in an individual office with the door closed

City employees while traveling for work in City vehicles with more than one passenger

Members of public when entering City facilities including City Hall, City Hall Annex, Fire and Police facilities, Community Centers, and other City building

Members of the public engaged in programing and sports inside of City owned Community Centers

Bowersox said in a statement: "This is to deter the potential spread of the highly infectious Delta variant strain of the virus. Due to the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the CDC has placed the City of Racine in the “Substantial Transmission Category” defined by case rate over the last seven days. Currently, the City’s COVID-19 case rate is 73 per 100,000, which is a 900% increase over the last two weeks."

