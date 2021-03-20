City of Racine increases capacity limits in revised COVID-19 ordinance

RACINE — The City of Racine is raising capacity limits to 75 percent for most indoor spaces, as more residents receive the COVID-19 vaccine and cases go down.

The city's Public Health Administrator, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, signed the revised “Safer Racine” ordinance on Friday. The modifications will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 22.

According to the revised ordinance:

Bars, restaurants, indoor recreational facilities, faith-based places of worship, swimming pools, indoor places of arts and culture, will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity as long as 6ft physical distancing can be maintained

Indoor and Outdoor mass gatherings will be allowed up to 75% capacity or no more than 200 persons, whichever is less (up from 50% or 50 people, whichever was less) for venues that require City approval or permits, or venues such as weddings, concerts, banquets, funerals, concerts, and festivals.

High-risk recreational activities, such as school sports, are permitted with a limit of 2 spectators per player, coach, or officiating personnel, and no more than 75% occupancy of the facility or 200 persons, whichever is less.

Bowersox said the revisions are necessary now.

"During the previous twelve months, the worldwide pandemic has taken so many lives, required modifications to our lifestyles, and caused economic devastation which has taken its toll on the entire community. With that stated, the City is experiencing a significant and sustained decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, increased and consistent testing opportunities, timely notification of positive cases and contact tracing, as well as increased vaccine distribution opportunities," Bowersox said in a statement.

View the full revised ordinance here.

