City of Racine ends mask ordinance following updated CDC guidance

CITY OF RACINE — The City of Racine mayor has issued an executive order that ends the city's mask ordinance.

Mayor Cory Mason issued the ordinance on Friday and it goes into effect at 12 p.m. on May 14.

The emergency declaration will end the city's ordinance section 54-35. Mason also urged the Common Council to fully repeal the mask ordinance on May 18.

“The City of Racine has always said we will follow the best public health guidance from the CDC and other experts as we work to mitigate COVID-19 locally. The CDC issued this new guidance because of the success the nation is having in getting people vaccinated, especially in major population centers. However, this new guidance also means that the City’s mask ordinance is now outdated and nearly impossible to enforce, which is why Public Health Administrator Bowersox, asked for an emergency order of suspension,” said Mason.

The city says more than 44 % of its residents ages 16 and up have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 37% of the population is vaccinated.

“The CDC announcement is meant to encourage those that have not been vaccinated to do so at one of the multiple vaccination sites within communities. In order for this community to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and its transmission, it is imperative for those not vaccinated to continue to wear a facial mask and get vaccinated. Rationale for not getting vaccinated is no longer viable since current vaccines are effective against the predominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States, they have been proven safe, those vaccinated have a lower chance of transmitting the virus, and the more individuals vaccinated the less likely new variants are to emerge. This decision by the CDC empowers individuals to keep themselves, family, friends, and those you have yet to meet safe and healthy. If you have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 do so today," said Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine Dottie-Kay Bowersox.

To read the full declaration, click here.

