City of Milwaukee workers have to submit vaccination proof by Friday or they could face suspension

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee employees have until Friday to submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

Workers had 60 days to comply. Alderman Bob Bauman is hopeful to see a rise in people reporting proof by the deadline.

"As often the case in life, you wait to the deadline to finally do what you have to do. File the paperwork. So I'll reserve judgment on exactly how big a number that is," said Bauman.

However, there is a possibility not all will comply. The city's Employee Relations data shows, as of Tuesday, 77% of employees have submitted their proof of vaccination, which equates to 2,447 out of 3,189 people.

The remaining 23% or 742 workers have yet to comply.

This data does not include temporary election poll workers, elected officials, members of the Milwaukee Fire Department, and members of the Milwaukee Police Department.

"If they don't submit their proof, then obviously we will have some vacancies in those positions," said Common Council President Cavalier Johnson.

If workers do not submit their proof of vaccination, they will be suspended after Friday for up to 30 days. If they do not comply within the time of their suspension, they will then be fired, according to city guidelines.

"I don't want us to get there," said Johnson.

