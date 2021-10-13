City of Milwaukee reaches agreement with police union on vaccine requirement

MILWAUKEE — Members of the Milwaukee Police Supervisors' Organization will be required to wear a mask at all times except to eat and drink if they do not receive their COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 30.

The rule is part of the City of Milwaukee's agreement with the MPSO on vaccine requirements.

“The City and the MPSO are interested in taking reasonable steps to protect individuals, their families, and the community from COVID-19,” Mayor Tom Barrett said. “I appreciate the thoughtfulness the MPSO has brought to our discussions on this matter.”

MPSO members who do violate the agreement could face suspension or be discharged. Part of the agreement includes allowing members to receive the vaccine while they are on duty. Those who are already vaccinated can receive two hours of administration leave.

“All members of the MPSO always have the protection and safety of our community first on their minds,” MPSO President Carmelo Patti said. “We truly appreciate the leadership of Mayor Barrett and his willingness to work with us on this issue to find a path that achieves those goals.”

