City of Milwaukee reaches agreement with Milwaukee Police Association on vaccine

Posted at 11:10 AM, Dec 22, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Members of the Milwaukee Police Association will be required to wear a mask at all times except to eat and drink if they do not receive their COVID-19 vaccine by January 31.

The city and MPA signed the agreement Wednesday.

“At this important time in the COVID pandemic, I am pleased the MPA has agreed to these reasonable steps,” Mayor Tom Barrett said. “I appreciate the spirit of cooperation the MPA has brought to this matter.”

Union members who do not comply could face suspension or discharge, similar to the consequences for general city employees.

Part of the agreement allows members to receive the vaccine while they are on duty.

Those who are already vaccinated can receive two hours of administrative leave.

Up until now, members of the MPA had not been subject to the city's existing vaccine mandate for municipal workers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

