Children's Wisconsin to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at various locations

Children's Wisconsin will be offering weekday vaccination clinics to children 12 years old and older at nine regional locations.
The clinics will have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available at locations in Kenosha, Mequon, New Berlin, West Bend, Brookfield, Greenfield and Milwaukee.
Families will have to schedule an appointment online.
The clinic locations are:
- Kenosha Pediatrics (6809 122nd Ave., Kenosha)
- North Shore Pediatrics (1655 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon)
- Midtown Clinic (5433 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., Milwaukee)
- Milwaukee Hospital campus (8915 W. Connell Ct., Milwaukee)
- Southwest Pediatrics Clinic (4855 S. Moorland Rd., New Berlin)
Saturday vaccine appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following locations:
- May 22: West Bend Pediatrics (611 Veterans Ave., West Bend)
- June 5: Bluemound Pediatrics (12635 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield)
- June 12: Greenfield Clinic (3365 S. 103rd St., Greenfield)
- June 12: Lakeside Pediatrics (8600 75th St., Kenosha)