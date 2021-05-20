Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Children's Wisconsin to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at various locations

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps/Google
childrens wisconsin google.JPG
Posted at 10:53 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 11:53:54-04

Children's Wisconsin will be offering weekday vaccination clinics to children 12 years old and older at nine regional locations.

The clinics will have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available at locations in Kenosha, Mequon, New Berlin, West Bend, Brookfield, Greenfield and Milwaukee.

Families will have to schedule an appointment online.

The clinic locations are:

  • Kenosha Pediatrics (6809 122nd Ave., Kenosha)
  • North Shore Pediatrics (1655 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon)
  • Midtown Clinic (5433 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., Milwaukee)
  • Milwaukee Hospital campus (8915 W. Connell Ct., Milwaukee)
  • Southwest Pediatrics Clinic (4855 S. Moorland Rd., New Berlin)

Saturday vaccine appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following locations:

  • May 22: West Bend Pediatrics (611 Veterans Ave., West Bend)
  • June 5: Bluemound Pediatrics (12635 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield)
  • June 12: Greenfield Clinic (3365 S. 103rd St., Greenfield)
  • June 12: Lakeside Pediatrics (8600 75th St., Kenosha)

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.