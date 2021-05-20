Children's Wisconsin to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at various locations

Children's Wisconsin will be offering weekday vaccination clinics to children 12 years old and older at nine regional locations.

The clinics will have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available at locations in Kenosha, Mequon, New Berlin, West Bend, Brookfield, Greenfield and Milwaukee.

Families will have to schedule an appointment online.

The clinic locations are:

Kenosha Pediatrics (6809 122nd Ave., Kenosha)

North Shore Pediatrics (1655 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon)

Midtown Clinic (5433 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., Milwaukee)

Milwaukee Hospital campus (8915 W. Connell Ct., Milwaukee)

Southwest Pediatrics Clinic (4855 S. Moorland Rd., New Berlin)

Saturday vaccine appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following locations:



May 22: West Bend Pediatrics (611 Veterans Ave., West Bend)

June 5: Bluemound Pediatrics (12635 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield)

June 12: Greenfield Clinic (3365 S. 103rd St., Greenfield)

June 12: Lakeside Pediatrics (8600 75th St., Kenosha)

