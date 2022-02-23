Chicago to follow state in lifting mask order by month's end

CHICAGO — Chicago will follow the state in lifting its indoor mask requirement for many public spaces next week.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says COVID-19 cases are dropping quickly and “continue to trend in the right direction.”

Chicago will also stop requiring proof of vaccination for indoor spaces including restaurants and gyms starting Feb. 28.

Masks will still be required on public transit and health care settings.

The issue for schools is more complicated.

The lifting of the state’s mask mandate doesn’t apply to schools, but a separate lawsuit has invalidated Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders to require them in schools.

Lightfoot said masks will be required in Chicago schools for now, but school officials are reviewing the issue.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip