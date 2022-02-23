Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Chicago to follow state in lifting mask order by month's end

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
People walk along the shore of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline is seen from the Museum Campus during a cold weather day in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago skyline winter
Posted at 9:02 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 10:02:49-05

CHICAGO — Chicago will follow the state in lifting its indoor mask requirement for many public spaces next week.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says COVID-19 cases are dropping quickly and “continue to trend in the right direction.”

Chicago will also stop requiring proof of vaccination for indoor spaces including restaurants and gyms starting Feb. 28.

Masks will still be required on public transit and health care settings.

The issue for schools is more complicated.

The lifting of the state’s mask mandate doesn’t apply to schools, but a separate lawsuit has invalidated Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders to require them in schools.

Lightfoot said masks will be required in Chicago schools for now, but school officials are reviewing the issue.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.