Capacity limits on MCTS buses increasing starting April 12

With more people vaccinated against COVID-19, the Milwaukee County Transit System is increasing capacity limits starting next week.

Capacity will increase from 15 to 20 passengers per bus starting Monday, April 12, MCTS said in a statement Thursday. People will still need to wear masks and follow coronavirus protocols.

MCTS buses normally have a capacity of between 35-42 customers. Even with the revised limit of 20 passengers per bus, there is still plenty of room to be spaced apart, MCTS says

MCTS outlined other important notes regarding public transportation during the pandemic:

Federal law requires the use of masks while riding public transit.

MCTS has mask and hand sanitizer dispensers positioned at the front of every bus in the fleet.

Passengers are encouraged to wash hands, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick, limit unnecessary conversations and interaction, and use staggered seating when possible.

Passengers are encouraged to use contactless fare payment methods like the M-CARD and Ride MCTS app to ensure fast, touch-free experiences while boarding.

Passengers should enter the bus through the front door and exit via the rear door (unless the ramp or ‘kneeling feature’ of the bus is needed).

Bus drivers are positioned behind an industry-leading plexiglass shield and are supplied with masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and sanitizing wipes to clean their workspace.

Buses go through an extra daily disinfection process using EPA-approved and CDC-recommended products in addition to the standard cleaning that vehicles receive regularly.

Each of our facilities (bus stations, garages, and administrative offices) are thoroughly cleaned regularly. Signage at all work locations offers reminders and important information.

MCTS continues to use on-board signage, audio announcements, and other communications channels to make sure passengers are aware of all relevant information.

