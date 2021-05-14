Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Buffets can re-open in Milwaukee beginning Saturday, health department says

items.[0].image.alt
Markus Schreiber/AP
Canteen manager Sylvio Lindner prepares the salad buffet at the Lindner canteen in Berlin, Monday, March 5, 2012. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Sylvio Lindner
Posted at 12:38 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 13:38:32-04

MILWAUKEE -- Feeling hungry? Milwaukee's buffets will be allowed to re-open beginning Saturday, May 15, according to the Milwaukee Health Department.

Health Department spokesperson Emily Tau tells TMJ4 that self-service can be reinstated in all establishments Saturday. That includes buffets, salad bars, beverage stations, and more.

The Health Department says the change is part of a slow loosening of restrictions based on gating criteria trends.

The most recent gating metrics from the city show a decrease in the rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. After four straight weeks of the red "High Transmission" category, this week Milwaukee has moved to the orange "Substantial Transmission" indicator.

Milwaukee is also fairing better when it comes to the percentage of people who are testing positive for COVID-19. After five straight weeks of the yellow "Moderate Transmission" category, this week the health department has moved to the blue "Low Transmission" category.

For more on Milwaukee's best buffets, visit our news partners at OnMilwaukee. NOTE: Not all buffets may be re-opened as of May 15.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.