Buffets can re-open in Milwaukee beginning Saturday, health department says

MILWAUKEE -- Feeling hungry? Milwaukee's buffets will be allowed to re-open beginning Saturday, May 15, according to the Milwaukee Health Department.

Health Department spokesperson Emily Tau tells TMJ4 that self-service can be reinstated in all establishments Saturday. That includes buffets, salad bars, beverage stations, and more.

The Health Department says the change is part of a slow loosening of restrictions based on gating criteria trends.

The most recent gating metrics from the city show a decrease in the rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. After four straight weeks of the red "High Transmission" category, this week Milwaukee has moved to the orange "Substantial Transmission" indicator.

Milwaukee is also fairing better when it comes to the percentage of people who are testing positive for COVID-19. After five straight weeks of the yellow "Moderate Transmission" category, this week the health department has moved to the blue "Low Transmission" category.

For more on Milwaukee's best buffets, visit our news partners at OnMilwaukee. NOTE: Not all buffets may be re-opened as of May 15.

