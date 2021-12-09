Brown Deer Elementary School transitions to virtual learning due to rising COVID-19 cases

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer Elementary School transitioned to virtual learning last Thursday due to rising COVID-19 cases in students and staff.

The elementary school will return to in-person instruction on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The School District of Brown Deer said the virtual learning experience is only for elementary school students.

"We understand the impact this decision will have on our school community and will work with our families to make this transition as seamless as possible," the school district said in a statement. "Elementary teachers will continue to work in our building during the virtual learning experience and will be available via email/ClassDojo with any questions or concerns."

"This is a very difficult and challenging decision to make as our ultimate goal continues to be providing a high-quality teaching and learning experience while keeping all of our students and staff safe and healthy," the statement reads.

