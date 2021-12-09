Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Brown Deer Elementary School transitions to virtual learning due to rising COVID-19 cases

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 3:43 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 16:43:55-05

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer Elementary School transitioned to virtual learning last Thursday due to rising COVID-19 cases in students and staff.

The elementary school will return to in-person instruction on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The School District of Brown Deer said the virtual learning experience is only for elementary school students.

"We understand the impact this decision will have on our school community and will work with our families to make this transition as seamless as possible," the school district said in a statement. "Elementary teachers will continue to work in our building during the virtual learning experience and will be available via email/ClassDojo with any questions or concerns."

"This is a very difficult and challenging decision to make as our ultimate goal continues to be providing a high-quality teaching and learning experience while keeping all of our students and staff safe and healthy," the statement reads.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.