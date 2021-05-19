Brewers giving away free tickets at pop-up vaccine clinics May 26-27

Brewers fans can get free game tickets during a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by the Brewers and the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

The Milwaukee Brewers and health department are hosting two pop-clinics at American Family Field on May 26 and May 27, prior to games between the Brewers and San Diego Padres.

“We appreciate the work that the Milwaukee Health Department has done throughout the pandemic and support their efforts to distribute the vaccine as widely and quickly as possible,” said Brewers President and Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “As we head toward games with full capacity at American Family Field, life is appearing more normal every day. However, there is still work to be completed in the battle against the virus.”

Fans who are vaccinated at either of the clinics will receive two free tickets to that day's game.

Clinics will be hosted from 4:10 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 26 and 9:10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 27.

No appointment is necessary and the clinics will be in the atrium of Helfaer Field.

“The Milwaukee Health Department is committed to making it as easy as possible for anyone who wants the vaccine to get it,” said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “Because of our strong partnerships with organizations such as the Milwaukee Brewers we can bring the vaccine into the community. We are thankful for the Brewers' generosity and hope to see many Brewers fans take advantage of this opportunity and incentive.”

