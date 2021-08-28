Watch
BMO Harris Bank requiring COVID-19 vaccine or regular testing starting in October

TMJ4
BMO Harris Bank in Milwaukee
BMO Harris Bank
Posted at 9:47 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 22:47:54-04

MILWAUKEE — BMO Financial Group and its BMO Harris Bank will require all of its 2,200 employees in southeast Wisconsin as well as contractors to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or get regularly tested starting Oct. 31.

BMO informed North America employees and contractors of the requirement in a memo from the company's chief human resources officer, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report. The company also told employees they will have to complete a new vaccination status survey by Sept. 8.

For those who choose regular testing, BMO will require two tests per week. They must also follow alternative health and safety measures, according to the BizJournal.

BMO joins other major businesses in the area requiring either the vaccine or regular testing. All of the major health providers have the requirement, as well as companies including Northwestern Mutual, Molson Coors and ManpowerGroup .

“Mandatory completion of the new vaccination status survey in North America supports several outcomes: our planning for additional health and safety measures, and everyone’s confidence in the health and safety of our workplaces. We will adapt our practices as the landscape continues to evolve," according to Mona Malone, BMO Financial’s chief human resources officer.

