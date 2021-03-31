Biden administration designates Wisconsin Center as federal pilot community vaccination site

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center will receive more federal resources and be able to vaccinate up to 3,000 people each day as part of a new federal program designating sites across the country as pilot community vaccination sites.

The resources and staffing will come from the federal government, which means the state's allocation of vaccine will not be affected.

“I thank the Biden Administration for recognizing the need to maximize vaccine administration in this part of our state to reach an underserved and vulnerable population,” said Gov. Evers. “This additional federal support continues the great work our FEMA partners have already started here and will allow Wisconsin to free up state resources to focus on getting vaccine to other vulnerable populations in the state.”

While FEMA is already supporting operations at the Wisconsin Center, the designation means the site will transition to a "type 2 federal pilot community vaccination clinic" as of April 6. The clinic will operate seven days a week for eight weeks, and will also receive more federal staff to support vaccinations.

“Transitioning the Wisconsin Center to a federal pilot site means increased access to the COVID-19 vaccine in the Milwaukee area,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “We’re proud to work with our federal, state and local partners to further expand vaccination opportunities to individuals in Wisconsin who have been hardest hit in underserved and marginalized communities. This vaccine is our best defense against COVID-19, and an important step in putting this pandemic behind us.”

Vaccinations are still only available by appointment. You can see if you are eligible and sign up for an appointment here.

