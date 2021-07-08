Aurora Health Care to host vaccine and health clinic at Midtown Health Center

MILWAUKEE — Aurora Health Care is holding a community event called "A Day of Self Care", that will provide resources, information and services to those in under-served areas.

Some of the services include COVID-19 vaccinations, dental services, yoga, acupuncture and aromatherapy.

If you get vaccinated or bring someone to get vaccinated you'll receive a free sandwich, courtesy of Cousins Subs.

The event will be held July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aurora Health Care - Midtown Center on W. Capitol Drive in Milwaukee.

