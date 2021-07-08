Aurora Health Care to host vaccine and health clinic at Midtown Health Center

MILWAUKEE — Aurora Health Care is holding a community event called "A Day of Self Care", that will provide resources, information and services to those in under-served areas.
Some of the services include COVID-19 vaccinations, dental services, yoga, acupuncture and aromatherapy.
If you get vaccinated or bring someone to get vaccinated you'll receive a free sandwich, courtesy of Cousins Subs.
- The Rebound Milwaukee: Resources For Getting Back To Normal
- We're Open: These Restaurants Are Still Offering Carryout And Delivery
The event will be held July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aurora Health Care - Midtown Center on W. Capitol Drive in Milwaukee.