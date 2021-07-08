Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Aurora Health Care to host vaccine and health clinic at Midtown Health Center

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4 News
vaccine
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 12:25:02-04

MILWAUKEE — Aurora Health Care is holding a community event called "A Day of Self Care", that will provide resources, information and services to those in under-served areas.

Some of the services include COVID-19 vaccinations, dental services, yoga, acupuncture and aromatherapy.

If you get vaccinated or bring someone to get vaccinated you'll receive a free sandwich, courtesy of Cousins Subs.

The event will be held July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aurora Health Care - Midtown Center on W. Capitol Drive in Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.