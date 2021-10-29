Watch
Arrowhead football coach battling severe COVID-19

<a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cam-on-his-long-road-to-recovery?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&amp;utm_medium=copy_link_all&amp;utm_source=customer" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21cd-df00-ab7e-f1cd99f40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1635526318806,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-1276-dc50-a7fd-d27e538f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1635526318806,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-1276-dc50-a7fd-d27e538f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cam-on-his-long-road-to-recovery?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&amp;utm_medium=copy_link_all&amp;utm_source=customer&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017c-ccf7-d203-a5fe-cdf70d4c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;GoFundMe website&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017c-ccf7-d203-a5fe-cdf70d370000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">GoFundMe website</a>
Posted at 12:25 PM, Oct 29, 2021
HARTLAND — An Arrowhead Union High School football coach is battling a severe case of COVID-19.

According to a GoFundMe page raising money for his treatment, Cameron Gonring has been in treatment for more than a month. Gonring is a defensive coordinator for the football team. Family say his bout of sickness started with a few days off work and coaching, and turned into a trip to the ER, a hospital stay, and a ventilator. According to the fundraising page, Gonring may eventually need rehab or outpatient treatments as well.

Gonring's family says, "Your continued prayers and positive thoughts can help Cam through this terrible disease, but even the smallest bit of financial help will aid in his recovery."

You can see the fundraiser by following this link.

