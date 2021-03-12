American Family Field approved to become COVID-19 vaccination site

MILWAUKEE — Currently, the American Family Field serves as a COVID-19 testing center but it will soon be transitioning into a COVID-19 vaccination site.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, the American Family Field will be an additional site where the public will be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

American Family Field officials say they have not been asked to facilitate the transition yet but, they're ready and are on stand-by whenever it's requested.

A health department official said the transition would likely happen at the beginning of May.

