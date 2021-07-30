American Family Amphitheater welcomes fans back for the first concert in over two years

MILWAUKEE — On July 9, 2019, fans filed out of American Family Amphitheater after a Snoop Dogg concert. No one knew it wouldn't be until July 30, 2021 that fans would once again fill the seats.

After the last show in 2019, the venue began renovations. And then, before any shows could be played in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and shows were forced to be rescheduled.

The Foo Fighters will headline the first show in the newly renovated amphitheater. Some of the upgrades include a raised stage for better viewing and double the places to get drinks and snacks.

Fans say they're more excited than ever to hear live music once again.

"I have goosebumps right now talking about it," said Maggie Murphy who drove down from the upper peninsula for the Friday night concert. "It is my first show since December of 2019. I'm a big concert-goer, especially Milwaukee because it's a pretty easy drive for me."

And although we're still seeing COVID-19 cases and increased concern about the Delta variant, Murphy said she feels pretty safe because she's vaccinated.

"I'm a mask-wearer and I'm also fully vaxed. I'm hoping that in the spirit of rock and roll my fellow concert-goers will be safe and will either mask or be vaxed. But I guess I'm just ready to take that little baby step into the world again and give it a shot," said Murphy.

Venue officials say they're following CDC and local health guidelines for outdoor venues and are also encouraging people to following guidelines by wearing a mask.

Friday's concert is just the start for American Family Amphitheater. Below, you can see the upcoming shows.

