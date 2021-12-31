Advocate Aurora Health: no visitor policy at hospitals due to COVID-19 spike

MILWAUKEE — Advocate Aurora Health will no longer allow visitors for adult hospital inpatients, effective Thursday.

The announcement comes amid rising COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin and the nation.

To help limit the spread of the virus, as patient volumes in our hospitals continue to grow, we’re updating our visitor policy. Effective Dec. 30, there will be no visitors allowed for adult hospital inpatients. Learn more: https://t.co/2KLAwQxTpD pic.twitter.com/jt2FSRFthW — Aurora Health Care (@Aurora_Health) December 30, 2021

Advocate Aurora says this is a part of its Safe Care Promise to ensure patient can receive care and support while reducing the spread of COVID-19.

"At this time we're not allowing visitors in our hospitals," the health care system's website says.

Masks are required inside facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

Three Aurora urgent care facilities in the Milwaukee area are temporarily closed as of Wednesday.

Aurora officials tell TMJ4 that staffing shortages have contributed to the temporary closures and the recent COVID-19 surge.

The facilities include the urgent care center on River Center Drive in Milwaukee, and the care centers in Menomonee Falls and Brookfield.

The clinic in Menomonee Falls is still open despite the urgent care closing.

