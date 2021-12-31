Watch
Advocate Aurora Health: no visitor policy at hospitals due to COVID-19 spike

Advocate Aurora Health
Posted at 7:35 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 20:36:24-05

MILWAUKEE — Advocate Aurora Health will no longer allow visitors for adult hospital inpatients, effective Thursday.

The announcement comes amid rising COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin and the nation.

Advocate Aurora says this is a part of its Safe Care Promise to ensure patient can receive care and support while reducing the spread of COVID-19.

"At this time we're not allowing visitors in our hospitals," the health care system's website says.

For the full visitor policy update, click here.

Masks are required inside facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

Three Aurora urgent care facilities in the Milwaukee area are temporarily closed as of Wednesday.

Aurora officials tell TMJ4 that staffing shortages have contributed to the temporary closures and the recent COVID-19 surge.

The facilities include the urgent care center on River Center Drive in Milwaukee, and the care centers in Menomonee Falls and Brookfield.

The clinic in Menomonee Falls is still open despite the urgent care closing.

