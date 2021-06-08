Watch
Advocate Aurora discharges 25,000th COVID-19 patient

Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 11:41:33-04

Advocate Aurora Health has discharged its 25,000th COVID-19 patient from its hospital system.

”We treated our first COVID-19 patient about 15 months ago, and we surpassed another milestone in this difficult journey this week discharging our 25,000th patient from the hospital. Getting to this point required our team members to adapt, sacrifice, and be the leaders our communities needed them to be during this unprecedented health crisis. Discharging a 25,000th patient this week just shows the remarkable scale of their accomplishments. We’re so proud of them and grateful for their work," said Dr. Robert Citronberg, Advocate Aurora Health Executive Medical Director of Infectious Disease and Prevention.

“Of course, the fact that we’re still discharging patients is a reminder that COVID-19 remains a risk to people, especially those who aren’t vaccinated. The safe, effective vaccines are now widely available, so now is the time to get your shot if you haven’t yet. The vaccines are our way out of the pandemic," Citronberg added.

