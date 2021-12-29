Watch
Admirals v. IceHogs game on Thursday postponed due to COVID-19

Milwaukee Admirals
Posted at 1:17 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 14:17:12-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs home game scheduled for this Thursday at Panther Arena has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the IceHogs.

The Admirals hockey club announced in a statement Wednesday that a make-up date has yet to be determined.

Fans who bought tickets for the game can do the following:

  • You can use the ticket for the make-up date. You can do this by using the ticket originally printed for the Thursday game on the new date.
  • You can exchange the ticket for a ticket to any of the Admirals' seven home games in January 2022. You can make exchanges at the Admirals' office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave. in the basement of the Milwaukee Theatre or at the Panther Arena Box Office.

Inquiries can be made at the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or email tickets@milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

