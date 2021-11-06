Aaron Rodgers vaccination status draws mixed reactions from Packers fans

MILWAUKEE — Aaron Rodgers finally broke his silence Friday regarding his COVID-19 vaccination status, which has now garnered mixed reactions from fans.

"I'm a little disappointed that he can't play," said Pewaukee High School junior, Tyler Novak.

"I think it's his own choice, your vaccination status should be up to yourself," said Packers fan Tyler Schroeder.

Rodgers latest interview was the talk of the town during Friday night football in Whitefish Bay.

"I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body," said Rodgers during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

Gunnar Helland, a strength and conditioning coach for Pewaukee High School, says he understands why Rodgers has chosen not to disclose his vaccination status.

"I can understand wanting to be private about it. It is kind of a fiery thing. People get fired up about it. Being a high-level athlete as he is, those guys are very picky and choosy about what they put in their bodies," said Helland.

Rodgers initially said over the summer he was immunized.

"I think it was a little bit deceiving," said Novak.

"It kind of shocked me actually, especially after that interview came out about the whole situation and him not being clear about it. I feel some type of way about that, I feel like he kind of lied to us a little bit," said Packers fan Brendan Lane.

Sheryl Brunner, whose son plays football for Whitefish Bay High School, said she's using this incident with Rogers as a teaching lesson to remind her son to always have integrity.

"That good role model, good kids making good decisions thing is huge," said Brunner.

And as for if kids will still look up to Rodgers despite what's happened? That's also up in the air.

"He's a great football player and I've always just seen him growing up he was a great player and I can't really unsee him in that way," said Novak.

